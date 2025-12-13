Englewood community event that connects local families with holiday presents needs your help

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Volunteers were hard at work Friday afternoon emptying out a storage unit filled with gifts, decorations, winter coats and all the supplies to put on this year's Englewood Holiday Store.

"The idea is to turn the school into a kind of winter wonderland holiday shopping experience," said Nathan Hoag.

Hoag is the lead pastor at Sacred Grace Englewood, and has been helping run the Englewood Holiday Store out of Bishop Elementary School for the last decade.

"Families are able to register to shop at the store. All of the gifts are new and valued at, at least $25 a piece. When they get to the register, they pay $5 a piece per gift," Hoag explained. "We're giving them the opportunity to still make a payment and be a contributor to the process. We feel that's empowering to the parents."

Denver7 Nathan Hoag organizes a semi-truck filled with presents

The experience is set up for families in need who have kids in the Englewood School District (those families can register ahead of time). It also includes free childcare while parents shop, as well as gift wrapping stations, outerwear for their family, a bag of groceries and fun holiday drinks and snacks to enjoy while they're there.

"[The parents] know their child better than any stranger will, better than I'll know their child, so it gives them the opportunity to pick out exactly what they know that their child is going to love. That feels very dignifying," said Laura Cooper, the director of the store.

Credit Erica Krysl Teen gifts at the 2023 Englewood Holiday Store

The entire event is community and volunteer led. While the types of resources organizers have added each year continued to grow, so has the need in the community.

"We're expecting to serve at least 220 families. Right now it's looking like it's about three children per family, so that'd be 660 kiddos," said Cooper.

Right now, the Holiday Store's funding is running around $5,000 short.

"It's hard to get people thinking about donating for the holidays until December, so there's always a little bit of a gap," said Cooper.

The group is hoping for a Christmas miracle.

"I have full faith that will take place, but we're not there yet," said Hoag.

Each dollar donated goes directly to buying presents for kids. The group is hoping the community can rally behind their neighbors in need before the event on Saturday.

Credit Erica Krysl Volunteers wrap presents at the 2023 Englewood Holiday Store

"We want the holidays to be a time that just alleviates any stress for families, that they don't have to worry about the gifts that they're going to get for their kids," said Cooper.

Click here to donate to the Englewood Holiday Store to help them meet their goal before the store launches on Saturday.

For families who are interested in registering for next year's event, registration typically opens around October. Visit this page for more information.