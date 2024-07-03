Denver Health ambulance with patient onboard involved in crash in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A Denver Health ambulance with a patient onboard was involved in a crash in Englewood Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at Logan St and the Hampden Bypass. According to Denver Health, the ambulance was transporting a patient to Swedish Medical Center when the crash occurred.

According to Denver Health, three additional ambulances were dispatched to the scene. One took the initial patient to Swedish Medical Center. The other two ambulances were for new patients who were involved in the crash.

Denver Health could not share how many additional patients there were or if the initial patient was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.