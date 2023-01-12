City of Englewood closes library, part of civic center after meth detected in restrooms

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The City of Englewood has temporarily closed the Englewood Public Library and portions of the Englewood Civic Center after meth was detected in the restrooms.

The City of Boulder temporarily closed its main library last week due to methamphetamine contamination. This prompted the City of Englewood to test the library's restrooms and other surfaces on Jan. 6, according to a press release. The restrooms located on the second floor of the civic center were also tested.

Test results from the restrooms "exceeded state thresholds for methamphetamine contamination," according to the city.

Other spaces in the library tested positive for lower levels of meth and will need specialized cleaning.

The library, north Civic Center lobby and the center's second floor restrooms will be closed "until a remediation plan is formulated and executed."

“The health and safety of our staff, residents and patrons is of the utmost importance to all of us at the City of Englewood,” Englewood City Manager Shawn Lewis said in a press release. “With this in mind, we decided to proactively conduct testing in our library and other Civic Center locations to ensure safety for all. The test results we received today are troubling, and we immediately began working to remediate affected spaces with the goal of reopening the library as soon as possible. We want to thank our valued library patrons for their patience as we work to ensure our library is safe for everyone."