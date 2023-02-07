CBI issues alert for missing 14-year-old last seen Thursday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a 14-year-old who was last seen Thursday, Feb. 2.

McKenna Ferguson, 14, was last seen walking in the 3800 block of South Logan Street in Englewood Thursday morning.

McKenna is 4 feet 8 inches tall and 115 pounds with brown/ blue hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sports bra, a black jacket and ripped blue jeans.

Anyone with information on McKenna's whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Englewood Police Department at 303-761-7410, or the Sheridan Police Department at 303-762-2211.