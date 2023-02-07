Watch Now
NewsFront RangeEnglewood

Actions

CBI issues alert for missing 14-year-old last seen Thursday

missing McKenna Ferguson
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
missing McKenna Ferguson
Posted at 3:30 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 17:30:59-05

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a 14-year-old who was last seen Thursday, Feb. 2.

McKenna Ferguson, 14, was last seen walking in the 3800 block of South Logan Street in Englewood Thursday morning.

McKenna is 4 feet 8 inches tall and 115 pounds with brown/ blue hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sports bra, a black jacket and ripped blue jeans.

Anyone with information on McKenna's whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Englewood Police Department at 303-761-7410, or the Sheridan Police Department at 303-762-2211.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400.jpg
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-D7GIVESPROMO.png

Local News

Thank you! How you came through for a Denver teen on his 16th birthday