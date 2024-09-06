Worries mount over fate of Denver’s Grande Dame, the Brown Palace Hotel: “It is in a free fall now”

For decades, nothing epitomized the highest tier of hospitality in Denver more than The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa.

It served as the landing spot for U.S. presidents and celebrities when they came into town, and a gathering place for local movers and shakers cutting deals over power lunches at Ellyngton’s, cocktails at the Ship Tavern or cigars at Churchill Bar.

Generations of Coloradans celebrated proms, weddings and honeymoons there, enjoyed holiday dinners together at its restaurants or sipped tea under the soaring atrium with their aunts, moms and grandmas. Like clockwork every January, the hotel hosted auctions for the top steers selected at the National Western Stock Show.

In a city best known for beer, the Brown Palace represented champagne.

Former employees, however, are worried that the iconic property is on a downward spiral under its current owner, Crescent Real Estate LLC and management company, HEI Hotels & Resorts.

