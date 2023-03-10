Watch Now
Woman shot, killed in Denver's Villa Park neighborhood

Posted at 4:28 PM, Mar 10, 2023
DENVER — A woman was shot and killed in Denver's Villa Park neighborhood Thursday evening.

The shooting happened in the area of 10th and Federal, according to a 5:49 p.m. tweet from Denver PD.

The department initially reported that the victim suffered an "unknown extent of injuries." At 3:35 p.m. Friday, Denver PD said the victim, an adult female, was pronounced dead, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity at a later time.

