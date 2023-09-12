Woman allegedly stole $50,000 from elderly Denver man while working as his caregiver

DENVER — A Colorado woman is accused of neglecting an elderly Denver man and stealing nearly $50,000 from him while working as his caregiver.

According to her arrest affidavit, Stefanie Lea Scott, 45, began working as a paid in-home caregiver for the man in early 2022. She acted as power of attorney from April 5 through June 20.

Scott hired an additional in-home caregiver for the man in March 2023.

According to court documents, the second caregiver went on vacation in late May until June 4. Scott agreed to care for the man during that time, the affidavit states.

When the second caregiver returned, they found the man in his wheelchair naked from the waist down and covered in feces, according to the arresting documents. There was also no food in the home, the document states.

Investigators were told that Scott only made two 15-minute visits to the man's home during the two weeks she agreed to care for him, the affidavit reads.

Between March and June, Scott wrote six checks from the elderly man to herself without his consent using a stamp with his signature on it, according to court documents. She also allegedly used Zelle to make 25 transfers from the man's account to herself. In total, Scott allegedly stole $49,829 from the elderly man.

Scott was arrested and charged with theft from an at-risk person, financial exploitation of an at-risk person and caretaker neglect.

Scott is the agent of "Senior Light LLC," which is registered with the Colorado Secretary of State, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

“We must hold people accountable for preying on society’s vulnerable, and that’s exactly what we intend to do in this case. We are also hoping that anyone else who Stefanie Scott may have victimized will now come forward,” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann in a statement.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Scott should call Detective Dalton Montgomery at 720-913-6870.