Wally Barrett has fed Coloradans in need for 45 years. He needs your help to continue his work

DENVER — For 45 years, Wally Barrett has spent his days picking up food from food banks and delivering it to those in need. Now, at 77 years old, he is asking the community for help so he can continue his mission.

Barrett is the founder of Wally’s Food Rescue and Deliveries.

“I get food from a lot of different sources, and then I deliver it to people who want it,” he told Denver7. “Like the food bank we were at this morning, you drive by, and they put it in your car. But if you don’t have a car, then you’re kind of at a loss.”

What began as a simple effort to provide meals for people experiencing homelessness has grown into something much larger. In addition to food, Barrett now delivers furniture, toys, and pet supplies to families and individuals in need.

Richard Butler Wally drops off food to Tammy McTurk

Barrett is not alone in his work. Volunteers like Tammy McTurk, who has been involved in food deliveries for nearly eight years, also dedicate their time to serving the community.

“I can do it, so I just like to do it,” McTurk said.

She delivers food to School Partners of St. James, a church organization that helps feed families.

"I take it to them, and they cook for families, and they deliver to families in Denver," said McTurk.

Richard Butler Wally drops off food to Brian Murray

Brian Murray received help from Barrett when he was experiencing homelessness. He said Barrett's efforts had a profound impact.

“He brought hundreds of people food down there, and then he went from camp to camp as the police moved it around. He came and found us and gave us food every week,” Murray said.

While Barrett remains dedicated to his mission, he faces challenges of his own. His 2004 Ford F-150, which he relies on to transport food, is in dire need of repairs. With nearly 190,000 miles on it, the truck needs an estimated $2,500 in work.

“If it’s not running, then everything stops,” Barrett said. “I can’t pick up food. I can’t deliver food. People don’t get fed. Animals don’t get fed.”

Living on a fixed income, Barrett has struggled to raise money, admitting it’s difficult for him to ask for help. He used to be a private investigator and initially used his income to support his volunteer efforts. Now that he is retired, he realizes that he has to ask for financial help and wants to pass along his knowledge to someone who will take on his work after is no longer able to do it.

“Young people in particular, that’s one thing I’d love to pass along, how all this works,” Barrett said.

Richard Butler

Barrett has a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his truck repairs. Community members can also support Wally’s Food Rescue and Deliveries by volunteering to help with deliveries and lifting heavy loads.

Barrett said he would be extremely grateful if someone would sponsor his efforts by donating money for gas each month.

"The gas alone would put a stop to me. It's generally $800 a month, and that would be impossible for me. I mean, I live on a Social Security check," he said.

Despite the obstacles, Barrett remains committed to his work.

“I just love doing it. Who has a better gig than me? I get to feed people,” he said.

For those interested in contributing to Barrett’s mission, donations can be made to his GoFundMe, or volunteers can call Wally at 720-629-5745 to assist in his efforts.