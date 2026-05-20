DENVER — The sound of Guatemala filled concert halls, classrooms and coffee shops across Denver recently thanks to the hard work of the Guatemalan ensemble, Vocalis Camerata.

The ensemble performed at First Plymouth Church this weekend in Denver's Cherry Hills Village, but not before performing at several other spots along the way.

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Vocalis Camerata brings sounds of Guatemala to Denver

Vocalis Camerate also performed at Montbello High School, two Denver elementary schools... and the Guatemalan-owned Convivio Café coffee shop.

For conductor Jeffrey Ortega, it was an opportunity he never imagined.

“It has been an amazing experience to get together and to know each other a little bit more. And also, sometimes you forget how beautiful you are until you go out of your space and share it with someone else,” said Ortega.

The Guatemalan group performed alongside Denver’s Kantorei choir with music from across Latin America. These groups have partnered for almost a decade, but this is the first time their choir has come here.