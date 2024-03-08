Watch Now
Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Denver on Tuesday

The trip is part of Harris’ four-state swing following President Biden’s State of the Union address
Kamala Harris
Posted at 4:15 PM, Mar 08, 2024
DENVER — Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Denver on Tuesday.

The trip is part of Harris’ four-state swing following President Joe Biden’s third State of the Union address, where he discussed foreign policy, abortion protections, the economy and the immigration crisis at the southern border.

Harris, who last visited Denver on June of last year to talk about the administration’s climate policy goals, will be highlighting the administration’s “historic investments in supporting small businesses, advancing economic opportunity, and building a strong economy for all Americans" during Tuesday's visit to the Centennial State.

It’s not yet known at what time she’ll arrive or where she’ll be speaking.

Tuesday’s visit to Colorado is Harris’ fourth trip to Colorado since being sworn in.

