United Airlines announces expansion plans at Denver International Airport

DENVER — If you travel through Denver International Airport (DEN) via United Airlines, you'll soon notice some exciting new changes.

The airline on Tuesday announced new amenities coming to DEN, including new flights to new destinations.

United says it plans to significantly grow its position as Denver’s most flown airline, adding 35 flights, six new routes, a dozen new gates and three clubs, including one of the largest ones in the carrier’s network.

Staring this summer, United says it plans to double the total number of early morning departures and late evening arrivals. It will also add new nonstop flights to six destinations, including four that are not served by any other Denver airline: Dayton, Ohio, Greensboro, North Carolina, Lexington, Kentucky, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"We're not just an airline that flies in and out of Denver," said United's Chief Communications Officer Josh Earnest. "We are here all the time. We are committed to this city."

Twelve new gates in Concourses A and B are set to open by 2024 as part of $1 billion infrastructure investment, the company said Tuesday. That will give United 90 total gates, the most at DEN.

"It's great to be out here in Denver. It's great to have an exciting growth announcement, one of many that are yet to come," said United CEO Scott Kirby during Tuesday's announcement. “Our commitment to Denver is huge and it's phenomenal."

"We're so happy to have all of you here. We're happy that we are a partner with United, we've got a lot of projects going on," said Denver International Airport CEO Phillip Washington. "We are accelerating those projects."

Denver7 got a look inside a brand-new Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, one of the planes that will fly some of the new Denver routes. It's also one of roughly 700 new planes the airline expects to receive in the next decade.