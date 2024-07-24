Unionized janitors vote to authorize strike across metro Denver if contract talks fail

Janitors who are members of the Service Employees International Union Local 105 voted Tuesday to authorize a strike across metro Denver if negotiations with 17 cleaning contractors don’t lead to acceptable terms.

The contract that expires July 28 covers about 2,400 people who work in approximately 1,500 buildings. Stephanie Felix-Sowy, president of SEIU Local 105, said union members’ main priorities include a livable wage and a solution to concerns about the workload.

“Workload meaning additional workload being placed on our members while hours are being cut oftentimes,” Felix-Sowy said.

Eva Martinez was among several union members casting ballots in a downtown plaza and rallying support from pedestrians and drivers. She has worked as a janitor for 30 years at the Republic Plaza in downtown Denver. Martinez said 24 janitors worked at the building before the COVID-19 pandemic and now just 12 work there.

Felix-Sowy translated for Martinez, who speaks Spanish. The union said about 90% of the janitors are Latina immigrants.

