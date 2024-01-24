Two people taken to hospital after shooting near Denver7

DENVER — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting near Denver7 Tuesday night.
The incident happened in the 100 block of East 7th Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of E. 7th Ave. Two people were transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/DPmGkZu5mW— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 24, 2024
The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown at this time. No Denver7 employees were injured.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
