Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

Two people taken to hospital after shooting near Denver7

Shooting near Denver7 1-23-24
Denver7
Shooting near Denver7 1-23-24
Posted at 9:28 PM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 23:32:02-05

DENVER — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting near Denver7 Tuesday night.

The incident happened in the 100 block of East 7th Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department.

The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown at this time. No Denver7 employees were injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives