Two people taken to hospital after shooting near Denver7

DENVER — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting near Denver7 Tuesday night.

The incident happened in the 100 block of East 7th Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 100 block of E. 7th Ave. Two people were transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/DPmGkZu5mW — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 24, 2024

The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown at this time. No Denver7 employees were injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.