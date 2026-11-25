DENVER — Small Business Saturday is this weekend and two social enterprise nonprofits are hoping Coloradans will support their missions by shopping with them.

Women’s Bean Project provides jobs to women facing chronic barriers to employment.

“They work in our manufacturing facility, making and packaging all of the food items that we sell. While we offer comprehensive wraparound supports to help them get on their feet and get a job outside of our program,” Shelby Mattingly, CEO of Women's Bean Project, said.

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Program participants help make and package soup mixes, baking mixes, snacks, candies, and dog treats.

Mattingly said all the participants in the program come from a background of poverty.

“Then several other factors are usually at play. It's usually a combination of housing insecurity, justice involvement, being a survivor of domestic violence, and/or dealing with substance misuse,” Mattingly said.

Through the program, Mattingly said the women learn how to build foundational and transferable skills for their future careers.

“Women are here for six to nine months. It's really dependent on the individual, how long they need to stay. They're working full time at the Bean Project while they're here, and they're getting case management, education, training, a wide variety of supports to stabilize their lives,” Mattingly said.

Mattingly shared a story about a recent graduate from the program.

“She was living in a shelter with her three teenage sons. She had been struggling to stay employed and struggling to maintain a stable life for her and her children,” Mattingly said. “She was here for only six months… she tested for and passed and got her GED while she was here in those six months. She found housing, stable housing for her and her children, and she got a job outside of the Bean Project. And what's even more powerful for her is that the job that she got is in service for people experiencing homelessness.”

Prodigy Ventures, which has three craft coffee houses in Northeast and Central Denver, is also helping community members reach their life and career goals.

“All of our baristas are young adults participating in a 12 to 18 month workforce development program, where they're learning technical skills and they're also getting support service, wraparound services, including resource navigation, access to free mental health counseling, and sort of everything they need to sort of reduce the barriers that they may have to success,” Jeslin Shahrezaei, executive director of Prodigy Ventures, said.

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Shahrazaei said there are no specific requirements to participate in Prodigy’s apprenticeship program but they primarily work with young adults from the Globeville Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods, who are disengaged from school and work, who may not have had work experience before coming to Prodigy.

Donovan Vigil, a current Prodigy apprentice, said he struggled for years to find steady work before being accepted into the program.

“I've been here since April 2nd, so that's about four months now. I like it a lot… I've actually gotten my food certification, so I'm a food handler,” Vigil said. “My dream is to be a tattoo artist. I'm really big into art.”

For locations and ways to support Prodigy Ventures click here.

Women’s Bean Project has an online store and retail store at 1300 West Alameda in Denver. The nonprofit also has a pop-up shop at Denver International Airport and is participating in the Cherry Creek Holiday Market.