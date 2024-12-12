Two Colorado choruses combine to perform musical version of 'A Christmas Carol'

DENVER — The Sound of the Rockies and The Timberline choruses will perform a musical version of "A Christmas Carol" on Saturday, Dec. 14.

“Every holiday season, we do a show together at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts down in South Denver. And this year, we decided to do a rendition of "A Christmas Carol." So we got both of our choruses together, and we auditioned within the choruses to fill all the spaces for all the actors. So Scrooge and Tiny Tim and all those folks are all from people who sing in our choruses,” said Tyler Wigginton, musical director of the Sound of the Rockies.

There will be two performances on Saturday, Dec. 14 — a matinee at 2 p.m. and an evening show at 7:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets through this link.

“"A Christmas Carol" has been done as a musical in some spaces… like "A Muppets Christmas Carol," right? We're all familiar with that. We're actually opening our show with the very first song from "A Muppets Christmas Carol," but it's a barbershop rendition, a barbershop acapella rendition of "A Christmas Carol,"” Wigginton said.

Wigginton said the Sound of the Rockies’ community events are not limited to the holiday season.

“We also engage in several youth outreach events. We have a summer youth camp that we do with both choruses. Last year, we had over 50 young kids and we did a full day-long camp, and it was all free for them,” Wigginton said. “And we also just finished a program called the Ready Set Sing program, where we give free voice lessons to anybody in the Denver area for a month. They can come in and work with world-class vocal coaches, and they get attention every week. And then it's an opportunity for them to connect with a choir that they've never been to before.”

Wigginton said the Sunday Night Social Quartet, made up of Sound of the Rockies members, was recently featured on Lady Gaga’s newest album.