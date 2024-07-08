Toano, a bald eagle at the Denver Zoo, passes away suddenly

DENVER — Toano, a bald eagle at the Denver Zoo, passed away suddenly on July 3, the zoo announced Monday.

In a Facebook post, zoo officials said Toano had been receiving treatment for several ongoing medical conditions. Officials attributed his death to severe underlying heart disease.

Toano was believed to be 24 years old, though his exact age was unknown. However, despite his health conditions, he lived "well past" the median life expectancy of a bald eagle in human care, which is 16.

Toano came to Denver from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo as an adult in March 2006. He was rescued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) in Washington state after suffering chest and right-wing injuries in the wild. Due to the severity of the injuries, he was unable to return to the wild.

In its social media post, the Denver Zoo called Toano's passing "particularly hard on those who cared for him over the years."

“Working with birds as an Animal Care Specialist, there’s occasionally those unique birds who challenge us to be excellent caregivers and leave such a big impression. Toano (two-an-oh) was one of those rare individuals," said Brittney H., an animal care specialist, in a statement. "He was a bald eagle, through and through. Shy and reserved, but at times shared a side of personality that would delight us all. He most enjoyed baths and misters on hot summer days, hunting for trout in his pool, and greeting staff and guests every morning with a big open mouth ‘hello’. With his keen eyesight, he was always able to pick out his Animal Care Staff out of the busy zoo crowds. We began communicating with him using a ‘thumbs up’ gesture to let him know we were done servicing his exhibit and that it was time for him to eat. I will most miss Toano’s ability to stop zoo guests in their tracks during their visit. They would gaze in awe at what an impressive and magnificent bird he was, and what he represented. To me, he represented the importance of the human-wildlife connection. He perfectly showcased the beauty of nature and our bond to the natural world.”

Zoo officials said Toano's body will be sent to the National Eagle Repository, which oversees the distribution of feathers, body parts and bodies to Indigenous and Alaska Native tribes throughout the United States.