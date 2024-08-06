TIAA closing Denver operations center, putting 1,000 jobs at risk amid move to Frisco, Texas

DENVER — TIAA, one of the nation’s largest financial firms, informed its employees Tuesday morning that it is closing its Denver operations center over the next two years, putting about 1,000 jobs at risk.

“We are confident that these decisions are right for the future of TIAA. Our goal is to ensure that our locations best serve our clients, provides strong real estate investments, are cost-efficient, and inspire associates to do their best work,” TIAA’s Chief People Officer Claire Borelli and Chief Administrative Officer Derek Ferguson informed employees in a letter.

TIAA will close its Jacksonville, Fla., office in July 2025 and its Denver center,1670 Broadway, in July 2026. A data center in Broomfield, 11525 Main St., will remain open, but limited to “only roles that are critical to data center operations,” the letter said. About two dozen workers are employed there.

Denver-area customer service representatives who deal directly with local clients will be retained at the firm, which manages $1.3 trillion in assets on behalf of 4.7 million individuals and more than 12,000 institutional clients, mostly universities and nonprofits.

