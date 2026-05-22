Three-year-old with autism reported missing in Denver

DENVER — A 3-year-old boy with autism who was last seen around 3 a.m. Friday has been reported missing from Denver, police said.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) posted on social media Friday morning saying that Eliano Camacho has disappeared. The child is non-verbal.

He was last seen along the 600 block of N. Wolff Street. This is near where Highway 6 crosses Sheridan Boulevard.



The boy is described as a mix of white and Hispanic, standing 3 feet tall and weighing 45 pounds, DPD said.

Anybody with information is asked to call DPD's Missing and Exploited Persons Unit at 720-913-2000.

No other details are available as of 9:30 a.m.