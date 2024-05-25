Three people arrested for allegedly vandalizing Craig Hall, DU officials say

DENVER — Three people were arrested Thursday night for allegedly vandalizing a University of Denver building, Campus Safety Chief Michael Bunker said in a letter to the DU community Friday.

The three were caught in the act, Bunker said. Two are DU students. The third took off before Denver police could arrest them but was eventually apprehended.

Bunker said the university is working with the Denver Police Department and "is taking appropriate disciplinary actions."

Anyone with information about the Craig Hall vandalism is asked to contact Campus Safety at 303-871-2334 or submit an online report. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This is the second act of vandalism on the DU campus in four days. A false emergency call was used to distract DU safety officials and Denver police from an "act of significant vandalism" to the engineering and computer science building Sunday night, Bunker said in a letter Monday.