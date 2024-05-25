Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

Three people arrested for allegedly vandalizing Craig Hall, DU officials say

This is the second act of vandalism on the University of Denver campus in four days.
A false emergency call was used to distract University of Denver safety officials and Denver police from an "act of significant vandalism," university officials said in a letter to the DU community.
University of Denver
Posted at 7:18 PM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 21:19:45-04

DENVER — Three people were arrested Thursday night for allegedly vandalizing a University of Denver building, Campus Safety Chief Michael Bunker said in a letter to the DU community Friday.

The three were caught in the act, Bunker said. Two are DU students. The third took off before Denver police could arrest them but was eventually apprehended.

Bunker said the university is working with the Denver Police Department and "is taking appropriate disciplinary actions."

Anyone with information about the Craig Hall vandalism is asked to contact Campus Safety at 303-871-2334 or submit an online report. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This is the second act of vandalism on the DU campus in four days. A false emergency call was used to distract DU safety officials and Denver police from an "act of significant vandalism" to the engineering and computer science building Sunday night, Bunker said in a letter Monday.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News