This is your friendly reminder that street sweeping season begins April 2, Denver

DENVER — It’s time to once again pay attention to where you park on your street, Denver, as street sweeping season is just around the corner.

Street sweeping returns to Denver Tuesday, April 2, so if you haven’t done so, make sure to keep an eye on the red and white signs on your block for parking restrictions. Failure to move your car on your designated street sweeping day will unleash the wrath of the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) and you will be slapped with a $50 citation.

“Denver’s annual street sweeping program removes dirt and debris off city streets, keeping it out of our air and water and making our environment cleaner and healthier. Denver asks residents to move their cars on their street sweeping day so the sweepers can reach all the way to the curb line where dirt accumulates,” a spokesperson with DOTI said in a news release Friday. “DOTI also reminds people not to sweep leaves into the street.”

The removal of debris also prevents storm sewer inlets from getting clogged, so pretty much a win-win for all.

Don’t know when your street sweeping day is going to be? DOTI officials said Denverites can look up their street sweeping schedule and sign up for email/text reminders by clicking here. The posted street season runs April through November.

