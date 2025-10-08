These ballot boxes and voting centers could close next year due to budget cuts, Denver clerk says

DENVER — The Denver Clerk and Recorder’s Office released a map of proposed polling locations and 24-hour drop boxes that will close in 2026 because of city budget cuts.

The map includes eight 24-hour ballot drop off locations and 12 polling centers throughout the city:

Denver Elections Division

Denver Clerk & Recorder Paul Lopez has been in an ongoing feud with Mayor Mike Johnston over the budget cuts.

Lopez says the cuts would reduce voter access and disenfranchise thousands during a year with a high-turnout primary and general elections by underfunding his office $4.5 million.

“We cannot be reducing boxes. We cannot be reducing vote centers. There are a lot of things that are very important in 2026 protecting our democracy is paramount,” Lopez said.

Denver7 reached out to the Denver Mayor’s office about these proposed closures to ballot-boxes and polling locations.

The mayor’s Communication Specialist Jon Ewing sent the following statement:

“This is just another exaggerated claim from Clerk Lopez, who continues to use scare tactics to distract from the fact that he has refused to join other city leaders and agencies in making cuts during a period of shared sacrifice.





We have tried repeatedly to find common ground with the Clerk, only to be met with a complete unwillingness to compromise. As the Clerk’s proposed budget will be more than he was allocated during the last midterm election in 2022 and represents only a $200,000 reduction from this year’s budget, we are confident that Clerk Lopez can deliver safe and equitable access to elections in 2026. In tough times, Denverites deserve leadership that confronts tough challenges head on, not political posturing and maneuvering.”

Meanwhile, The Colorado County Clerks Association sent a letter to the Denver City Council Wednesday asking them to give the Denver Clerk’s office the resources it needs to “meet statutory requirements and widely accepted best practices for secure, accurate, and accessible elections.”

The clerks asked city council to consider that there are both primary and general elections in 2026, election threats are on the rise and Denver serves voters statewide.

We obtained a copy of the letter, which can be viewed here:

The Clerk’s office is asking voters to sign a petition asking city council to amend its budget.

Denver residents will have an opportunity to have their voice heard on the proposed city budget during a public hearing on Monday, Oct. 27.