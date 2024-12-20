The Denver Indian Center is struggling to provide toys this holiday season. Here's how you can help

DENVER — The Denver Indian Center, a longstanding support organization focusing on the Native American community, is gearing up for its annual toy giveaway this Saturday. However, this year, the center is facing challenges amid a decrease in donations.

For over a decade, the Denver Indian Center has organized this event to ensure that children in need will have a gift to open this holiday season. Dee Salas, a volunteer at the center, wrapped gifts ahead of Saturday's giveaway.

“My son usually enjoys this event with my mom, who has been doing it every year,” Salas explained. “It’s important because there are kids who can’t get presents. This is a really good place for them to get toys.”

Richard Butler

Rick Waters, co-executive director of the Denver Indian Center, said the annual toy giveaway is integral to the center's mission of supporting families who are struggling financially.

“We try to supplement those families that are having a little bit harder time providing for their children," he said.

This year, there are concerns about the lack of toys received. Typically, the giveaway room is filled to the brim with gifts, but this year, it has greatly decreased.

“I was shocked that we were in this little room with so few toys,” Salas stated.

David Wright, grants manager at the Denver Indian Center, said as donations have dropped, demand has risen.

“When I started, we were helping about 150 families. Now, we’re over 400 needing assistance,” he said.

In addition to toys, families attending the event can also receive meal vouchers and free books, as well as coats for children.

Richard Butler

“We have a long tradition of generosity embedded in our culture,” Wright said. “It’s just our culture to welcome everybody and ensure they feel included.”

The toy giveaway will take place on Saturday, Dec. 20 at the Denver Indian Center, located at 4407 Morrison Road. It will open at 9:30 a.m. to the Native community and then open to the broader Denver community from 10 a.m. until noon.

The center is hoping the community will come together to help ensure that no child is left without a gift this holiday season. If you'd like to donate toys in time for the toy giveaway, you can drop them off at the Denver Indian Center.

Any toys donated after Saturday will be distributed to other organizations that do giveback programs.

“We still have time if there are those that have some new toys that they’re wanting to donate to a worthy cause,” Waters said.

For more information, those interested in helping can contact the Denver Indian Center or visit their website for details about the toy drive.