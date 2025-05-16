The Colfax Marathon is this weekend. Here’s what you need to know ahead of prolonged road closures

DENVER — The Colfax Marathon is this Sunday, and thousands will take to the streets during the 26.2-mile run through one of Denver's most famous arteries.

But if you're not participating, here's everything you need to know about the two-day event.

I don’t know anything about the Colfax Marathon. Tell me more!

Billed as the “ultimate urban tour,” the mile-high course takes runners on and off Colfax, through parks, neighborhoods, trails and downtown.

Participants will have a chance to enjoy amazing views of the Front Range, Confluence Park, Empower Field at Mile High’s concourse and the Cherry Creek trail.

For those not participating, don’t worry – there’s an after-party event in City Park with live music, food and drink.

The event starts at 5:30 a.m. and will go until about noon.

Where exactly is the route of the Colfax Marathon?

The Colfax Marathon will start and end at City Park but the route will take runners all the way to Garrison Street near Crown Hill Park in Lakewood to the west, and up to Havana Street near Aurora to the east.



Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber is giving you some tips to avoid the traffic nightmare on race day in the video player below.

Colfax Marathon: Here are the road closures you need to be aware of this weekend

The new thing this year? Runners will have to overcome a new obstacle — the construction of the East Colfax BRT project.

To view a full map of the course, including the 5K, click here.

Getting there, away from the race

Interstate 25 will be open and is the best option to for driving north and southbound to and from the Colfax Marathon.

Travelers are urged to stay away from Kipling Street on the west, 6th Avenue on the south, West 26th Avenue on the north and Havana Street to the east parts of town during the race, to avoid delays.

What if I'm using public transportation on Sunday?

More than a handful of bus routes and light rail lines that run along Colfax will experience detours during the Colfax Marathon between 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday.

The D, H and L light rail lines will see the following disruptions:



D and H lines will not serve Colfax at Auraria Station through the Downtown Loop stations on Stout and California streets

D and H lines will continue to serve 10 th /Osage Station, and will reroute to serve Auraria West Station, Empower Field at Mile High Station, Ball Arena/Elitch Gardens Station and Union Station

/Osage Station, and will reroute to serve Auraria West Station, Empower Field at Mile High Station, Ball Arena/Elitch Gardens Station and Union Station The L Line will not be in service, and customers are encouraged to use bus Route 43 as an alternative option

No impacts to RTD rail service are expected to occur on Saturday, May 17

Customers should expect delays on D, E, H and W lines during the event due to increased rail traffic at Union Station. Plan for extra travel time to/from Downtow

The following routes will be temporarily detoured in many areas, and will be allowed to cross the marathon route when possible.



On Saturday: Routes 20 and 24 will have a minor detour around the event, 9 a.m.-noon during the Colfax 5K race.

On Sunday: The following bus routes will be temporarily detoured in many areas, and will be allowed to cross the marathon route when possible: 0, 1, 6, 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 15L, 16, 19, 20, 24, 28, 30, 38, 40, 43, 44, 48, 51, 52, 76, 83L, ART, MALL

Something cool that I don’t recall has happened in past years is that RTD is accepting Colfax Marathon 2025 race bibs on Sunday only from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. as valid fare payment on the W Line and bus routes 15, 15L, and 16.

Either way, passengers are advised to give themselves more time to plan for their destinations.