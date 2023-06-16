The ‘Casa Bonita boost:’ Next-door brewery preparing to iconic restaurant reopening 

DENVER — While we still don’t know when Casa Bonita will open its doors to the public, we do know at least one business in that shopping plaza on Colfax is ready to go.

“We're anxious for them to really get it going,” Anthony Martuscello, owner of Westfax Brewing Company, told Denver7.

Westfax is located next door to the iconic pink restaurant. Denver7 stopped by to see what the latest was as of Friday, and construction work was happening outside on the fountain. The rest, including an opening date, remains a mystery.

"They’ve been great partners and great neighbors,” Martuscello said. “They've kept us in the loop as much as they can, but asked us to be quiet about it too.”

But in the mean time, his brewery is preparing for when the so-called "floodgates open" (his words).

“Lots of prep outside, lots of prep with staffing, lots of prep making a lot of product, so we’re fully stocked with a lot of beer right now waiting for them to open,” he said.

Westfax is also hoping for more overlap — customers coming into the restaurant and stopping in the brewery. They brewed a beer specifically for the opening, a Mexican lager called Line Starts Here in honor of the relatively well-known entrance sign. Plus, the brewery will have one of their beers on tap inside the restaurant, in the form of their hazy IPA.

“Ideally we bring in new customers,” he said, adding that it will likely take time to see just how big of an impact the redone restaurant will have. “It could be year before we know what normal is next door. It could be two months. I don't know.”

Add that to the list of things that are unknown in that specific plaza along Colfax.