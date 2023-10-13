Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

Teen boy murdered in Denver's Lowry Field neighborhood, police say

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
police
Posted at 11:55 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 01:55:47-04

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating after a teen boy was murdered in Denver's Lowry Field neighborhood Thursday.

In a 7:17 p.m. post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Denver PD said officers were conducting a homicide investigation in the area of 5th Avenue and Dallas Street.

The department confirmed to Denver7 the victim was a teen boy. Police did not share how the boy was killed.

Officers are working to develop suspect information, according to police. The department said it was an "isolated incident" and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives