Teen boy murdered in Denver's Lowry Field neighborhood, police say

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating after a teen boy was murdered in Denver's Lowry Field neighborhood Thursday.

In a 7:17 p.m. post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Denver PD said officers were conducting a homicide investigation in the area of 5th Avenue and Dallas Street.

The department confirmed to Denver7 the victim was a teen boy. Police did not share how the boy was killed.

Officers are working to develop suspect information, according to police. The department said it was an "isolated incident" and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.