Tattered Cover parent company puts Denver bookstore chain up for sale

The Tattered Cover — Colorado’s largest independent bookstore and an iconic destination for Denverites and tourists alike — is officially up for grabs as the owners consider selling.

Bended Page LLC, which owns and operates the Tattered Cover Book Store, asked the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado on Friday to postpone an upcoming bankruptcy reorganization hearing so the company could respond to potential buyers, according to a Friday news release from Tattered Cover.

While the store did not name the interested buyers that had already reached out, the company is in discussions with multiple individuals and businesses across the country, the release stated.

CEO Brad Dempsey described the announcement as “a very positive opportunity” to refresh ownership and bring in new ideas and investments to modernize the company for a successful future.

“This is not the end,” Dempsey said in an interview Friday. “…I understand there is always fear, but change can also be very healthy for this company.”

