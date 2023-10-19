Watch Now
Suspect taken to hospital after police shooting in Denver's Elyria Swansea neighborhood

Posted at 3:56 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 17:56:00-04

DENVER — A suspect was taken to the hospital after a police shooting in Denver's Elyria Swansea neighborhood.

The incident happened in the area of 47th Avenue and York Street, according to the Denver Police Department.

The suspect's condition is not known at this time. No other injuries have been reported, according to Denver police.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

