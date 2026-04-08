Suspect injured in Denver police shooting near Dry Gulch Park

DENVER — A suspect was injured after allegedly pointing his gun at a Denver police officer, who opened fire at him, the department said on Tuesday evening.

In a brief press conference at the scene Tuesday evening, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said the shooting evolved from a call about a person with a gun around 3:41 p.m. in an alley near the 1000 block of S. Quitman Street. This is near the Dry Gulch between Sheridan Boulevard and Federal Boulevard.

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Officers arrived at the scene at 3:44 p.m. and located the armed suspect, who was hiding around various objects in the alleyway and threatening people by pointing his weapon, Thomas said. For more than an hour, police gave commands for him to drop the weapon, he said. The suspect did not comply.

Around 5 p.m., the suspect put police "in great danger," and an officer fired "a number" of shots. Thomas later explained that the suspect had pointed the weapon at the officer and refused to drop it. The suspect "went down," he said.

An ambulance crew was already on standby and transported the suspect to a hospital. Thomas said he did not know the person's condition.

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The suspect never shot the firearm, he said.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

No other information was available as of 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Denver7 will update this story once we learn more.