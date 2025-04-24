Students revitalize Denver's East High School greenhouse to expand botany education

DENVER — As Denver's East High School prepares to celebrate its 100th birthday this year, a group of dedicated students is breathing new life into a once-neglected on-campus greenhouse.

The transformation, spearheaded by the Greenhouse Club, aims to create a sustainable learning environment that will benefit students for generations to come.

The greenhouse was previously used by students but had fallen into disrepair in recent years. That was until Alex Reed, president of the Greenhouse Club, took the initiative to revitalize it.

"When I was here for my freshman tour, I remember briefly looking in this place and seeing how sad it looked. I was figuring that I might as well restart it," he said.

Denver7

Reed's love of gardening started before he could walk, with inspiration coming from his grandmother. His commitment turned the greenhouse from a "storage closet" filled with debris and dead plants into a thriving hub of activity and growth.

With the help of fellow students and the school's custodial team, the group worked to repair broken windows, clean the space, and establish a heating and cooling system.

Initially starting with just nine members, the Greenhouse Club has now grown to over 30 actively participating students determined to revamp the space into a self-sustaining education tool.

"We have definitely come a long way, and I could not be more proud of all the club members that have helped me get it this far," he said.

In addition to preparing to sell plants to support their efforts, students are also incorporating garden towers donated by East High alum John Olander into the school's curriculum. This addition brings the plants right into the classroom and looks to enhance the students' understanding of botany.

Colin Riley, Denver7 Garden towers like this one are being added into classrooms. As the plants inside grow, the Greenhouse Club hopes more students grow interested in botany.

The greenhouse will not only serve as a space for personal projects but will also play a role in educational activities at the school.

"Students are going to be able to come in every day and actually see in their classroom the plants that were put there by students in this club, getting to watch them grow over time," said East High teacher Nick Vielhauer.

Reed hopes the project can thrive beyond his tenure at East High.

“This is my passion project. My hope, especially because I will be a senior next year, is to leave this in good hands with someone who's going to take it to the next level, more than I ever could,” he said.

The efforts to revitalize the greenhouse align with East High School’s 100th anniversary, marking a new chapter in the school’s long history. As students cultivate their plants and imaginations, they lay the groundwork for an innovative learning experience that merges community, sustainability, and education.

The Greenhouse Club is actively seeking funding to expand its current projects.