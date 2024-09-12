South Broadway restaurant recognized as Denver's newest Bib Gourmand in Michelin Guide

DENVER — The Michelin Guide has recognized a South Broadway restaurant as Denver's newest Bib Gourmand, an honor bestowed to places that offer delicious food at a reasonable price.

The tradition-inspired Chinese food restaurant, MAKFam opened up in Denver less than a year ago.

"Our food is very much inspired by our childhood, our family, Ken's culinary journey from New York all the way here, and my journey as just a girl that likes to eat," said co-owner Doris Yuen of her and her husband, Kenneth Wan's, concept for MAKFam.

When the couple first met nearly 10 years ago, they launched a booth for markets and pop-up events focused on Hong Kong French Toast in New York and Jersey City.

Couresty: Doris Yuen Doris Yuen and Kenneth Wan in front of their first food booth they launched in New York

"That was our first lesson: never assume that anything is going to be easy," said Yuen.

Wan's sister lived in Denver, and the couple fell in love with Colorado during a visit.

"The first time we visited Denver together, we hung out on Broadway. We're going to places like Sputnik and Hi-Dive and TRVE Brewing. Those are the places that we first went to coming to Denver, and those are places that we kind of identify with," said Wan.

When the two moved to Denver, they worked out of a space at Avanti Food Hall. Their booth was called Meta Asian Kitchen at the time.

Less than a year ago, the couple opened their first restaurant just off of South Broadway with a new abbreviated name, MAKFam.

Courtesy: Doris Yuan Kenneth Wan at Meta Asian Kitchen

"We feel like we've come full circle," said Wan. "It was always just about maintaining good culture, making good food, keeping people happy and keeping our staff happy. That was always my goal from the get-go."

The two never expected to receive a vague, somewhat cryptic email from the Michelin Guide.

"No details. They're just saying, 'Hey, can we get some images of your delicious food?'" said Wan. "Who are we to say, no? It's Michelin."

At some point, a Michelin inspector had visited MAKFam.

"We had no idea we were on their radar," said Yuen.

Many people may be familiar with the concept of a Michelin Star restaurant, a recognition given for the best of dining and cuisine. The honor is typically bestowed on the greatest fine-dining restaurants in the world. The Bib Gourmand award, however, recognizes incredible food that is priced to be more accessible to the average foodie.

This week, MAKFam became Denver's newest Bib Gourmand recipient, the only new addition to the Michelin Guide in the category this year.

Denver7 Wan & Yuen during an interview with Denver7

"For us to be able to still make great food at a reasonable price point that people are happy with, and to be recognized by Michelin, that gives me more validation that we're doing something right," said Wan.

Other local Michelin-recognized chefs have let the couple know what's to come next.

"They're like, 'Hey chef, get ready for the rush because it's coming.' We're so excited," said Wan. "For small business owners like us, and this is our first year being open, we're absolutely just over the moon."

It's an accolade the couple said they never expected to receive in their first year open.

"We're just thankful that we can be ourselves and do things that we like, serve food that we like and the community, neighborhood, Michelin. They all appreciate what we're doing," said Yuen.

