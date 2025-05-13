South Broadway business owners frustrated by parking restrictions during lead pipe project

DENVER — A wave of frustration is growing among small business owners along South Broadway as prolonged parking meter closures linked to a Denver Water construction project continue to impact their bottom lines.

The red-bagged meters stretch for blocks, covering spots in front of shops and restaurants. While Denver Water says its lead service line replacement work wrapped up May 9, many of the parking restrictions remain in place as sidewalk repairs continue.

“It's literally impossible for clients and patients to come to my business without having to deal with safety issues,” said Dr. Martin Jensen, who owns Artisan Optical. “At one point, we didn’t have any sales all day because patients couldn’t access the building without jaywalking across Broadway.”

Jensen, who opened his business three years ago, said the area has seen repeated disruptions, including a prior 15-month construction period for bike lane installation. While he agrees that replacing lead pipes is necessary, he’s critical of how the project was handled.

“I just don't understand the rationale of blocking off blocks and blocks of parking when the work is only happening in one area,” he said. “There’s no communication on how long we’ll be impacted. We show up every day hoping the orange cones and red bags are gone.”

Edgar Silvestre, owner of La Loteria, said the construction significantly affected his restaurant during what should have been a peak weekend.

“Cinco de Mayo is one of the biggest days of the year for us,” Silvestre said. “I was expecting to make $10,000. I only made around $6,500.”

Silvestre estimates his business dropped by about 45% that weekend.

“People pass by and just see construction. They keep walking. No one knows when it will end," he said.

Denver Water confirmed the lead line work has been completed, with sidewalk restoration expected to finish within the next week. A spokesperson told Denver7 the meter bags will be removed once that work concludes.

“Parking meters are taken out of service from the beginning of work until all restoration and repairs are complete,” Denver Water spokesperson Jimmy Luthye said in a statement. “Shutting down meters is a safety measure tied to the city’s permitting process.”

The agency said it communicates directly with property owners in advance of construction and makes every effort to minimize inconvenience.

“This work is part of our Lead Reduction Program,” the statement continued. “We’ve replaced more than 30,000 lines since 2020, with a goal of replacing all customer-owned lead service lines within 15 years.”

Still, local business owners say the communication hasn’t been enough.

“We need the support of the city,” said Jensen. “We’re not asking for special treatment, just for transparency, planning, and a way to keep our doors open without losing customers every time there’s a project.”