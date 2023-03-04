Social Security numbers, employee fingerprints accessed during month-long data breach, DPS says

DENVER — Personal information, including Social Security numbers, employee fingerprints and bank account numbers, was taken from the Denver Public Schools network by an "unauthorized actor," the district announced Friday.

The breach was discovered on Jan. 4, according to a notice on the district's website.

A law enforcement investigation determined an unauthorized user "accessed and/or took" files stored on the district's servers between December 13, 2022, and Jan. 13, the district said.

The district identified the following information as being compromised:



Names and Social Security numbers of current and former participants in the district's employer-sponsored health plan

Employee fingerprints (if on file)

Bank account numbers or pay card numbers

Student identification numbers

Driver's license numbers

Passport numbers

Some health plan enrollment information "maintained for human resources purposes"

Those who have been impacted will receive a letter in the mail. The district is also offering credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to those affected.

If you believe you have been impacted by the breach but have not received a letter by April 3, call the district at 855-951-4287 Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

DPS said it has "implemented additional measures to enhance the security of our network" to prevent future breaches, and will continue to provide data security training to its employees.