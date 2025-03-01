Small businesses in Denver see support during 24-hour economic blackout against major retailers

DENVER — Shoppers across Colorado took part in a nationwide grassroots movement on Friday aimed at major retailers.

The People’s Union USA initiated the "economic blackout" as a protest against billionaires, big corporations, and the influence of money that they say is harming the country. The boycott targeted major retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon, among others.

The movement said it was acceptable to spend on essential items such as gas, food, and medicine but encouraged followers to shop at small, locally owned businesses. Additionally, the movement called on people to use cash instead of credit cards on Friday.

Erika Righter, owner of Hope Tank in Denver’s City Park West neighborhood, said she’s been a small business owner for 13 years.

“Most people know Hope Tank. We were on South Broadway for about 11 years, and now we are here in City Park West. So I had a retail store where everything we sold gave back, and we have now transitioned to having a community space that serves tons of nonprofits and folks in the community who need a space to gather to make content, to have meetings, all the things," she said.

Hope Tank is surrounded by several other local shops, including a pet groomer, sandwich shop, coffee shop, tattoo and hair shop and local grocery store.

Some of those businesses told Denver7 they saw an increase in foot traffic on Friday amid the economic blackout. Shannon Hall and Allie Korin said they wanted to shop locally to support the cause.

“It’s nice to see people take a stance,” Hall said.

The two decided to skip grocery shopping at a major chain and instead stop by the Sun Market, a local grocery store in their neighborhood.

“I love being able to get to know the owners and people in there. It feels personal,” said Korin.

Kristin Morris, an employee at the market, said she noticed several new faces come through the shop on Friday.

“A couple of people told me there’s a blackout of large scale,” she said.

Chloe East, an economics professor at the University of Colorado Denver, said the one-day boycott could create long-lasting impacts.

“I think that there's been a growing awareness among the American people about problems that arise with big business, and I think this day will help to reinforce that awareness and will cause people to do research and think more about their shopping decisions,” she said.

East added that these boycotts can make a difference if they are persistent.

“Your individual dollar does matter. We see these boycotts work if people are willing to do — what I think is kind of fun — going and doing the research, see where you can swap the things that you're ordering online for a local spot," said Righter. "Often it ends up being something that people want to do more and more of. These small actions, like once a week, do make a huge difference.”

The People's Union USA plans to implement several more economic blackouts. The next one is planned for March 7 through March 14 against Amazon.

Scripps News Group contributed to this report.