Shooting shuts down part of I-25 in Denver

DENVER — Denver police have shut down a section of Interstate 25 following a shooting Friday night.

In a tweet, the Denver Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting in the area of I-25 and Speer Avenue.

ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the area of I-25 and Speer. One person was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. I-25 is closed between Speer and 20th. Updates will be posted as the become available. pic.twitter.com/nnRBnKXW6B — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 12, 2022

One person was taken to the hospital with an unknown extent of injuries, according to Denver police.

I-25 is closed between Speer and 20th. It is unknown when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.