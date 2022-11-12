Watch Now
Shooting shuts down part of I-25 in Denver

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:31 PM, Nov 11, 2022
DENVER — Denver police have shut down a section of Interstate 25 following a shooting Friday night.

In a tweet, the Denver Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting in the area of I-25 and Speer Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital with an unknown extent of injuries, according to Denver police.

I-25 is closed between Speer and 20th. It is unknown when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

