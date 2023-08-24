Denver police cancel shelter-in-place in Denver's Lowry Field neighborhood

UPDATE: Denver PD has canceled the shelter-in place, and officers will soon be leaving the area, according to the department.

ALERT: #DPD, Officers have canceled the Shelter in Place and will be leaving the area shortly. Again, if any more updates come from the police activity in the area, it will be posted to this thread. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 24, 2023

DENVER — The Denver Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place for a six-block radius in Denver's Lowry Field neighborhood as officers search for a wanted person.

Officers are searching in the area of 8th Avenue and Uinta Way, according to a tweet from Denver PD.

ALERT: #DPD Officers are searching for a wanted party in the area of 8th/Uinta St. A Shelter In Place has been issued to residents within a six-block radius. Updates will be posted to this thread when available.#Denver pic.twitter.com/uwohmp5AMi — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 24, 2023

A shelter-in-place has been issued to residents within a six-block radius.

This is a developing story and will be updated.