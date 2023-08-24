Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

Denver police cancel shelter-in-place in Denver's Lowry Field neighborhood

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 8:31 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 22:55:35-04

UPDATE: Denver PD has canceled the shelter-in place, and officers will soon be leaving the area, according to the department.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place for a six-block radius in Denver's Lowry Field neighborhood as officers search for a wanted person.

Officers are searching in the area of 8th Avenue and Uinta Way, according to a tweet from Denver PD.

A shelter-in-place has been issued to residents within a six-block radius.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like Denver7 to follow up? Click and let us know