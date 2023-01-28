'She would light up a room': Family of woman killed in crash involving DU basketball player speaks out

DENVER — The family of the woman killed in a crash involving a University of Denver basketball player is speaking out.

Loved ones describe Katharina "Kathy" Rothman, 42, as a big explorer who was always laughing and loved her 4-year-old son more than anything.

"Oh, my goodness, my daughter was the sweetest thing. She would light up a room whenever she would go into a crowd, or an event with friends. Her laugh — we’ll never forget her laugh," said Kathy's mother, Connie Johnson.

The family says Kathy was driving for Uber the night of the crash, making sure others were getting home safe. She was killed when a car crashed into her around 1:54 a.m. Sunday on University and Buchtel boulevards near the DU campus. A passenger in her vehicle was seriously injured.

Coban Porter, brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. and a DU basketball player, was arrested in connection with the fatal crash, according to the Denver Police Department.

Based on the investigation, police found that Porter had been driving about 50 mph eastbound on E. Buchtel Boulevard and ran a red light at University. He crashed into Kathy, who was headed northbound on University, according to a probable cause statement.

Porter posted a $20,000 bail and was released Sunday afternoon.

"Kathy was just trying to make ends meet and, you know, pay the bills and be a mother to her son," said Kathy's aunt, Alison Beach.

"I just want to let everybody know that she has left a little boy behind, and she's also left people that love her very much, and we're going to miss her terribly. And everybody is in shock still right now, and everybody's heart is heavy and broken right now. And we're trying to deal with it the best that we can," added Johnson.

The family has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover funeral costs and to support Kathy's son.

They're also asking anyone with information about what happened that night to come forward.

"If anybody knows anybody that was around Mr. Porter, or there's any witnesses there or have any information about what happened that night before he took the wheel, if you could please reach out and contact us," added Beach.

"She's gonna be greatly missed by us, her immediate family, and also by all her close friends and other family members," said Johnson.

Porter is facing charges of reckless driving and vehicular homicide.

Police are investing this as a possible DUI. As police spoke with Porter, they noticed "he displayed bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred and mumbling speech, and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath," according to the probable cause statement

He underwent a blood draw at a local hospital. Those results were pending as of the probable cause statement writing.