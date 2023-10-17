Watch Now
Serious injuries reported at 38th and Perry in Denver following crash involving multiple drivers, police say

Posted at 4:52 PM, Oct 17, 2023
DENVER – Serious injuries were reported following a crash involving multiple vehicles in northwest Denver Tuesday afternoon, according to the Denver Police Department.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on W. 38th Ave. and Perry St., police said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

It's not clear how many victims were injured in the crash, as well as the number of vehicles involved.

W. 38th Ave. was closed between Perry and Osceola streets as police comb through the crash scene.

Alternate routes were advised.

