Second day of Kwanzaa celebration in Denver focuses on seniors

DENVER — On the second day of Kwanzaa, dozens of community members gathered for the 27th Annual Senior Kwanzaa Luncheon Celebration at Zion Senior Center in Denver.

The celebration included music, African dance and inter-generational table talks.

“What's special about Kwanzaa is that we really want to focus attention on our youth and our elders, people in the community who have seen some things, done some things, have some wisdom to share,” said Deborah Sims Fard, the director of Kwanzaa Community of Denver.

Kwanzaa is a seven-day celebration of African American culture held from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. Each day is centered around one of the seven principles: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

On each day of the celebration, a candle is lit to represent the day's principle.

Fard told Denver7 the Zion Senior Center, run by Denver’s oldest Baptist church, is the only African American day center in Colorado.

“We want to honor them for the work that they have done in the community. We want them to know that we see them, that we appreciate the wisdom that they bring to the community. That is why we do the senior luncheon,” Fard said.