SBA administrator orders regional offices to exit “sanctuary cities” like Denver

DENVER — The U.S. Small Business Administration will pull regional offices out of cities with immigrant-friendly policies like Denver, one of several changes new SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler detailed in a “Day One” memo on Monday.

“To better serve Main Streets across America, especially in rural areas, SBA will relocate regional offices currently based in sanctuary cities to less costly, more accessible locations in communities that comply with federal immigration law,” the memo states.

Denver is home to the SBA’s Region VIII, which covers Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Utah, North Dakota and South Dakota. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has been an early and vocal opponent of the administration’s immigration policies, making a relocation likely.

The Colorado District Office, established in 1953, is in the federally-owned U.S. Customs House at 721 19th St. That makes the impact of a departure on the city’s oversupplied office market more limited compared to the departure of a federal tenant in leased space.

SBA offices are also instructed to comply with several other administration priorities, including all full-time staff returning to the office, elimination of the SBA’s Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility; a pause to the Green Lender Initiative; and pausing all grants that “do not comply with President Trump’s executive orders.”

