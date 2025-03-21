Watch Now
RTD’s L Line will be suspended for pretty much all day on Tuesday along downtown Denver for maintenance work

DENVER — People working or traveling through downtown Denver Tuesday might want to find another way to commute if taking RTD’s L Line as service will be suspended pretty much all day for maintenance work.

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will temporarily suspend L Line service along the Welton corridor between 20th/Welton and 30th/Downing stations from start of service until 5 p.m. as crews perform rail maintenance.

The L Line will not operate along the corridor or in the Downtown Loop during the temporary suspension, but the D and H lines will continue to operate in the Downtown Loop. Customers can also use Bus Route 43 as a alternative to the L Line.

Customers are encouraged to use RTD’s Next Ride App to plan a trip, view other travel options, or receive Service Alerts.

