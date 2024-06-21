Rideshare driver accused of unlawful contact may have 'other incidents,' Denver police say

DENVER — Denver investigators believe there may be "other incidents" involving a rideshare driver accused of unlawful sexual contact.

According to the Denver Police Department, Nesrelah Bedru Kemal, 24, was arrested on March 11 following a report of unlawful sexual contact. He was charged with two counts of sexual contact - no consent and one count of false imprisonment.

In an update Thursday, Denver police said investigators received additional information and believe there may be "other incidents" involving Kemal while he was working as a rideshare driver.

Anyone with information on other incidents involving Kemal is encouraged to call the Denver Police Sex Crimes Unit at 720-913-6040.