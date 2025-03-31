Push to preserve Denver's Zuni Steam Power Plant heats up with landmark designation application

DENVER — A group of community advocates filed an application for a landmark designation within Denver for the Zuni Steam Power Plant, which they claim will protect the historic building from potential demolition.

The power plant was built in 1901 and those with Historic Denver said it fueled the growth of the city for more than 100 years.

"This is literally the building that powered Denver's expansion," CEO of Historic Denver John Deffenbaugh said. "It was key to allowing the city to become the metropolis it now is, and now it's really a wonderful asset that could be part of an adaptive reuse project to create a cultural and community hub in this rapidly changing part of the city."

Deffenbaugh mentioned several different ideas for what the building could become — including a business space or performance venue — but his overarching hope is that it becomes a cultural hub for the surrounding community.

"There's been over 100 years of coal-burning operations, and that pollution has really impacted this neighborhood. But the community are so clear that they would like this building to remain," Deffenbaugh said. "We don't underestimate the scale of this challenge. This is a huge building. There's environmental remediation needed."

The application for a landmark designation came at a time when Historic Denver feared demolition was imminent.

"We'd be losing a significant piece of Denver's story," Deffenbaugh said. "Landmark designation doesn't freeze a building in time. Buildings can still be modified, extended, changed within the parameters of design guidelines, but designation does prevent a building from being demolished, and that's the real key thing we were seeking to accomplish here."

Xcel Energy provided Denver7 with a copy of a letter they sent to Zuni Generation Station community stakeholders on Feb. 25. The correspondence provides a brief timeline of the steam plant, stating that in 2021 the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) approved a plan to decommission the station and demolish the structure.

According to the letter from Xcel, they committed to a "moratorium on abatement" of the station in 2022.

Xcel Energy reports that as of Feb. 18, the City of Denver decided not to purchase the property, so it was listed for public sale for 30 days. That 30-day time frame expired last week.

A spokesperson with Xcel Energy told Denver7 they would consider an offer outside of the 30-day time frame.

Historic Denver referenced several other historic buildings that have been transformed throughout the globe — including Blackhawk Generating Station in Wisconsin, Seaholm Power Plant in Austin, Domino Foods in New York City and Battersea Power Station in London.

"Right now, there's lots of assumptions being made, lots of knee-jerk reactions, and it would just be wonderful for us all to come together — The City and County of Denver, Xcel Energy, community advocates, Historic Denver — to have a meaningful conversation about how we get to a point where we can start to talk about reusing this building," Deffenbaugh said.

