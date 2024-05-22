Protestors given Tuesday deadline to close DU encampment

DENVER — Protesters have until 9 p.m. Tuesday to close an encampment that is currently occupying a portion of the University of Denver campus, Chancellor Jeremy Haefner said in a letter to the DU community.

Members of DU for Palestine began occupying the space outside the university’s administrative building on Carnegie Green on May 9. However, over the past several days, "there has been a sharp increase in reports of discriminatory and harassing behavior from individuals both inside and outside the encampment," according to Haefner.

On Sunday, a false emergency call was used to distract DU safety officials and Denver police from an "act of significant vandalism." The incident "forced an urgent re-evaluation of the encampment as a form of safe free expression," according to Haefner.

"As a result, we’ve lost confidence that the encampment can continue without further compromising operations and safety for all campus members," the chancellor said in his letter.

Protesters have until 9 p.m. Tuesday to voluntarily disband the encampment and leave the area. If participants do not leave voluntarily, "the University will determine appropriate action to disband the camp," Haefner said.

"Since the start of the encampment, our campus has provided space for an abundance of free expression on all sides of the issue. Unfortunately, we have also too often witnessed a lack of civil discourse. We look forward to continued discussions through other venues," the chancellor said.

DU for Palestine previously said it would not leave the area until its demands were met. The group is calling for DU to disclose all of its investments; divest from all companies invested in and responsible “for the illegal occupation, apartheid, and genocide of Palestinians”; boycott Israel economically and academically; release a public statement “that acknowledges the ongoing genocide of Palestinians, calls for an immediate ceasefire, and supports an end to the illegal occupation”; and protect free speech on campus.