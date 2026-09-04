Prost! Here are 2026 Oktoberfest events in the Denver area

As we move through September, the colors will start to change on the trees, the air starts to get a little crisp, and many people will look to get outside and celebrate Oktoberfest.

The annual German festival in Munich, Germany is celebrated at spots throughout the area.

Denver has no shortage of breweries and bars, and each of them creates its own Oktoberfest and other German beers to celebrate, and there are day-long events with live music, food, drinks and much more.

Here are events happening in the Denver area. If you have an event you'd like to include, please email max.white@scripps.com.

Denver Philharmonic Oktoberfest Season Opening Party

The Denver Philharmonic is kicking off its 79th season with an Oktoberfest-themed party at Diebolt Brewing Company.

It's on Sept. 11 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and features live music, German-inspired food, craft beers, stein-holding contests, games and more.

It has free entry but a suggested $7.90 donation in honor of the 79th season.

3rd Annual Highlands Oktoberfest and Market

The Highlands neighborhood is bringing back the Oktoberfest and market along W. 32nd Ave. on Sept. 12. It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be street shopping, live Bavarian music, German food and beer, plus contests like keg bowling and stein hosting.

Denver Kickers Oktoberfest

The Denver Kickers Sports Club's annual Oktoberfest celebration will be at the club at 16776 W. 50th Ave. in Golden on Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19.

The event features live German music, Schuhplattler dancing, German food, beer, and traditional Oktoberfest festivities, with the main celebration taking place inside the clubhouse.

56th Annual Denver Oktoberfest

Denver's longest-running Oktoberfest has been held since 1969 and is now in its 56th year. It takes place across two weekends — Sept. 18-20 and Sept. 25-27 — in the Ballpark District.

The festival features stein hoisting, keg bowling, brat-eating contests, live music, a costume contest, the Long Dog Derby dachshund races, and a talent show.

It's a free event but there are VIP packages with unlimited drinks, food, a commemorative stein and more.

Oktoberfest 5K at Prost Brewing – Northglenn

Looking to celebrate Oktoberfest with a workout? The Colorado Brewery Running Series is hosting an Oktoberfest-themed 5K that starts and ends at Prost Brewing Company in Northglenn.

Once you complete the court, you get a free Prost beer or NA beverage at the finish line. There will also be prizes for best costumes.

It's taking place on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oktoberfest – The Denver Wiesn

The Denver Wiesn is hosted by the Bavarian Guilt in partnership with the National Western Center. It's taking place at the National Western Center's Main Campus Plaza from Oct. 16-18 and Oct. 22-25.

There will be a bier hall, live entertainment, artisan market, German cuisine and more. It's free to attend.