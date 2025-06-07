Proposed rule change would allow City of Denver to lay off longtime employees

DENVER — The City of Denver is looking to change its career service rules to make it easier to lay off longtime employees.

The proposed change comes as the city looks to address a $250 million budget deficit.

On Wednesday, the Office of Human Resources submitted a notice to city employees about a June 18 hearing to change Career Service Rule 14. The changes would allow the city to lay off employees solely based on merit.



Read the notice below

Current rules base layoffs on length of service and performance, essentially protecting employees who have been in their jobs the longest.

The new rules would also end the practice of allowing laid-off employees to transfer to open positions if they are qualified.

“The intention of this revision is to ensure that layoffs are implemented in a more streamlined manner that is consistent with the merit-based career service personnel system, serves the best interests and operational needs of the involved department or agency and provides due process protections to the affected employees,” the notice reads.

Denver7 is working to learn how many city employees could lose their jobs and the potential impact on city services.

Denver Denver mayor announces furloughs and hiring freeze amid $250M budget deficit Katie Parkins

Employees have until 12 p.m. on Friday, June 13, to submit comments about the proposed change.

The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 18, at the Career Service Hearings Office, located on the first floor of the Wellington Webb Municipal Building at 201 West Colfax.