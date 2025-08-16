Popular Denver food truck opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Five Points neighborhood

DENVER — For years, customers across the Denver metro area have found Adrian Grace behind the grill of her food truck, What’s Happening, serving up wings, Philly cheesesteaks and other comfort food favorites. Soon, they’ll be able to find her in a permanent spot at 2801 Welton Street in the heart of Denver’s historic Five Points neighborhood.

Grace, who started her career as a server at IHOP, said her path to restaurant ownership hasn’t been easy, but it’s been fueled by her passion for food and community.

“I’ve been operating since 2019. I’ve been in the food industry for over 20 years,” Grace said. “I love what I do.”

Her menu, she explained, is a mix of soul food and American classics, all prepared without shortcuts.

“We don’t use box products,” Grace said. “Each individual thing has its own unique taste.”

What’s Happening Restaurant & Bar is set to open in late September. Grace plans to decorate the space with photos and memorabilia from the television shows she grew up with, including "What’s Happening!!," "The Jeffersons" and "Good Times." She will also incorporate things from musicians ingrained in African American culture, like Michael Jackson, Otis Redding, Aretha Franklin and Luther Vandross.

“Right now, we’re living in a world where some of our history is definitely being deleted and taken away,” Grace said. “In this building, we all have a story to tell, because African Americans know these television shows, this music, it’s all relatable.”

Grace said her goal is to create more than just a place to eat. She envisions a community hub on Welton Street, with trivia nights, bingo, sip-and-paint events and local craft beers on tap.

“It’s going to be great to give Welton an experience,” she said. “I’ve met a lot of people in this neighborhood, and they’re super excited to see what Welton Street becomes moving forward.”

Her opening comes as the Five Points Business Improvement District continues its push to support local entrepreneurs and strengthen the cultural identity of the corridor. Executive director Norman Harris said new businesses like Grace’s and others are helping to shape the neighborhood’s future while honoring its legacy.

“The Welton corridor and the historic Five Points neighborhood is transforming into a modernized cultural marketplace,” said Harris. “They're all unique concepts, they're really a part of that cultural fabric that makes the Welton corridor so unique and so special.”

For Grace, the opportunity to open a restaurant in Five Points is personal.

“I’m so thankful to be a part of Welton Street,” she said. “And I’m glad I chose this location.”

What’s Happening Restaurant and Bar is expected to host soft openings ahead of its official launch next month.