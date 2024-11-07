Police: Verbal altercation escalates to shooting at home in Denver's Whittier neighborhood

DENVER — A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting at a home in Denver's Whittier neighborhood.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers were called out to a home in the 1400 block of East 29th Avenue just before noon on Wednesday for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dane Jackson, 22, was identified by witnesses as the suspect. According to Denver PD, Jackson and the victim knew each other and got into a verbal altercation, which escalated to the shooting.

Jackson was arrested Wednesday and is being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder. The Denver District Attorney's Office will determine the final charges.