Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

Police officer, suspect injured in law enforcement shooting at downtown Denver jail

Suspect in critical condition, police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries
Denver police shooting at downtown jail 11-28-22
Denver7
Denver police shooting at downtown jail 11-28-22
Denver police shooting at downtown jail 11-28-22
Posted at 12:06 AM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 02:43:06-05

DENVER — A suspect and a Denver police officer were injured in a police shooting at the downtown jail Monday night, according to the Denver Police Department.

DPD issued a tweet a few minutes before midnight saying it was investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Downtown Detention Center in the 1400 block of North Delaware Street.

The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. A DPD officer was also shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department said updates will be posted as information becomes available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-samsungplus.png

Local News

Watch Denver7 news streaming anytime, free on Saumsung TV+