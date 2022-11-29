Police officer, suspect injured in law enforcement shooting at downtown Denver jail

DENVER — A suspect and a Denver police officer were injured in a police shooting at the downtown jail Monday night, according to the Denver Police Department.

DPD issued a tweet a few minutes before midnight saying it was investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Downtown Detention Center in the 1400 block of North Delaware Street.

The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. A DPD officer was also shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department said updates will be posted as information becomes available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.