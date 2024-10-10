Police: Man crossed the street, shot two people walking on the sidewalk in Denver's Whittier neighborhood

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the person who shot two people in the city's Whittier neighborhood.

Officers were called out to reports of a shooting in the 3100 block of North Downing Street around 4:11 a.m. on Oct. 5.

According to Denver PD, an unknown man crossed Downing and shot two people who were walking on the east sidewalk. The victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police said the man took off in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $2,000.