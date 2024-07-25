Plans to transform south side of Empower Field into mixed-use neighborhood, entertainment district on hold

A public plan designed to keep Empower Field viable for decades to come is on indefinite hold.

The Stadium District Master Plan, adopted by the city of Denver in 2019 to transform the south side of the stadium grounds into a mixed-use neighborhood and entertainment district that would provide funding for Empower Field improvements, has stalled, with no plans to renew talks on the horizon.

Although the Broncos did cover a significant portion of $100 million of renovations to the stadium in 2023, the franchise has not engaged Metropolitan Football Stadium District officials about the master plan since the Walton-Penner ownership group bought the team in 2022. Instead, the Broncos repeatedly have said publicly that they continue to evaluate all options amid speculation the new owners may choose to build a new stadium elsewhere in the Denver area.

“Everything was on hold for quite a long time (amid the pandemic and sale of the team), and then when we came out of that. Now we’re talking about new ownership, and that took precedence over anything we might do or be doing,” said Matt Sugar, the director of stadium affairs for the stadium district.

“The lease agreement ties us at the hip. We have to do things together with the Broncos. That put everything on hold, and it continues to be on hold.”

Click here to read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.